UNC football schedule 2024: Here's every game for Mack Brown’s Tar Heels

UNC football released its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night in collaboration with the ACC Network.

Coming off an 8-5 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in the ACC and a 30-10 loss to West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Tar Heels will enter 2024 without quarterback Drake Maye.

UNC will start its sixth season in its second stint under Mack Brown on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Minnesota in Minneapolis before the Tar Heels’ home opener on Sept. 7 against Charlotte at Kenan Stadium.

Here’s a look at UNC’s complete 2024 schedule, plus a breakdown of what stands out about the Tar Heels’ slate.

UNC football opening Drake Maye-less era at Minnesota

The Tar Heels earned a 31-13 win against Minnesota in 2023, but UNC travels to Minneapolis in 2024 for what is sure to be a tough season opener for a new-look roster. We’ll learn a lot about the Tar Heels on that Thursday night.

No SMU, Stanford or Cal for the Tar Heels

The ACC is adding three teams – SMU, Stanford and Cal – to the league, but UNC won’t have to play any of those schools this season. The Tar Heels host Stanford and travel to Cal in 2025, but they don’t play SMU until 2028. It'll be a classic ACC schedule this year for UNC.

Florida State welcoming UNC to Tallahassee

Sandwiched between its two open dates (Oct. 19 and Nov. 19), the Tar Heels have a pair of road games at Virginia (Oct. 26) and reigning ACC champion Florida State (Nov. 2). That’s the ACC regular-season finale for the Seminoles, who project to once again be among the favorites to win the league.

2024 UNC football schedule

*denotes conference game

Aug. 29 – at Minnesota (Thursday)

Sept. 7 – Charlotte

Sept. 14 – NC Central

Sept. 21 – James Madison

Sept. 28 – at Duke*

Oct. 5 – Pitt*

Oct. 12 – Georgia Tech*

Oct. 19 – OPEN

Oct. 26 – at Virginia*

Nov. 2 – at Florida State*

Nov. 9 – OPEN

Nov. 16 – Wake Forest*

Nov. 23 – at Boston College*

Nov. 30 – NC State*

