Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking college QBs by QBR after Week 12

With one week left in the college football season and seven weeks left in the NFL, there are still plenty of questions to answer about the future of football's most promising quarterback prospects.

For one, who is the top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class? Is it Caleb Williams from Southern California, Drake Maye from North Carolina or someone else?

For another, who will own the high picks necessary to draft one of these top quarterback prospects? When the New York Giants and the New England Patriots play on Sunday, it could be a game that determines which team gets the better draft pick next April.

With so much uncertainty still ahead, we've tried to simplify it by ranking the top quarterback prospects in next year's draft class by ESPN's QBR metric.

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR after Week 12

These are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class according to ESPN's QBR metric for the 2023 college football season with one week to play.

Jayden Daniels, LSU (QBR: 94.9) J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (90.7) Bo Nix, Oregon (89.7) Carson Beck, Georgia (85.8) Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (85.7) Michael Penix Jr., Washington (85.0) Kyle McCord, Ohio State (83.8) Caleb Williams, Southern California (82.4) DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State (81.4) Jordan Travis, Florida State (80.0) Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (79.4) Drake Maye, North Carolina (79.3) Quinn Ewers, Texas (78.0) Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (75.7) Michael Pratt, Tulane (75.3)

