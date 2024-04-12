Top performers: Tuscaloosa area high school sports top performers for week of April 8-12

Here are the Tuscaloosa area top performers from the week of April 8-12 from high school, tennis, soccer, track and field, baseball and softball.

Baseball

Hillcrest's Brooks Turner finished the week going 3-for-5 from the plate with six RBIs, two doubles and one run scored in wins over Northside (11-0) and Paul W. Bryant (13-0).

Monday, April 8

American Christian Academy's Caleb Morrison, Jaylen Crocker and Eric Hines each collected two hits in a 5-4 loss to Tuscaloosa Academy.

Bibb County's McCain McMillian threw a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Hale County, striking out five.

Bibb County's Bodie Giddiens had four RBIs and three hits.

Tuscaloosa Academy's Hayden Hinson and Preston Lancaster each collected two hits in a 5-4 win over American Christian Academy.

Tuscaloosa Academy's Ellis Hamiter earned the win on the mound for the Knights, giving up five hits and three runs over five innings pitched with two strikeouts.

Thursday, April 11

Tuscaloosa County's Spencer Nicholas pitched seven innings allowing four runs on three hits and striking out seven in a 5-4 win over Thompson.

Tuscaloosa County's Camden Barnett went 2-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs and a home run.

Softball

Monday, April 8

North River Christian Academy's Emma Champion went 3-for-3 from the plate with two singles, one grand slam, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-2 win over Heritage Christian Academy

North River Christian Academy's Alyana Fuller went 2-for-2 from the plate with two runs scored, one single, one double and one RBI.

North River Christian Academy's Ramsi Kittell went 1-for-2 from the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and one triple. She also pitched the complete game allowing two hits, one earned run and one walk.

Track and field

Northridge's William Numnum cleared 15 feet, 1 inch in the pole vault at the Mobile Challenge of Champions for a state best this season across all classifications.

Boys tennis

Tuesday, April 9

Tuscaloosa Academy defeated Westminster by a score of 7-1.

Tuscaloosa Academy's line one singles Jonni Kneer defeated Westminster's Palmer Hicks by a score of 8-0.

Tuscaloosa Academy's line one doubles duo of Jonni Kneer and Holman Bearden defeated Westminster's Palmer Hicks and Drake Oliver by a score of 8-1.

Girls tennis

Tuesday, April 9

Tuscaloosa Academy defeated Westminster 6-3.

Tuscaloosa Academy's line one singles Sarah Miller defeated Westminster's Laurel Grissom 8-0.

Tuscaloosa Academy's line one doubles duo of Sarah Miller and Fair Garner defeated Westminster's duo of Laurel Grissom and Ellie Tankersley by a score of 8-1.

Boys soccer

Tuesday, April 9

Northside's Andy Otero scored a goal off an assist by Lynn Otero in a 5-1 loss to Montevallo.

Northside's Seth Gear recorded eight saves in goal.

Thursday, April 11

Northridge's Dominic Hart and Ellis Dykes each scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Mountain Brook.

Northridge's Caleb Scofield scored two goals.

Girls soccer

Thursday, April 11

Northridge's Elle Emery scored the game-tying goal with a minute left in the match in a 1-1 tie with Mountain Brook.

