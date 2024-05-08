Top flyweight contenders Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev targeted for UFC 304 clash

A high-stakes flyweight showdown between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev is expected to take place at UFC 304 this summer.

Mokaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) announced on Wednesday on Instagram that he is set to take on Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in what will likely serve as a 125-pound title eliminator on the July 27 event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

A person with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie that Kape has verbally agreed to the bout. The person requested anonymity because no official UFC announcement has been made.

Mokaev, No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie flyweight rankings, is on a six-fight winning streak inside the octagon and is unbeaten throughout his amateur and professional career. He was passed over for a title shot at UFC 301 against Alexandre Pantoja in favor of Steve Erceg, but the 23-year-old could solidify his opportunity at gold with another win.

No. 10-ranked Kape, meanwhile, will bring a four-fight winning streak into UFC 304. He’s struggled to stay active in recent years, though, with a slew of injuries, cancellations, and a weight miss stunting his progress.

The latest UFC 304 lineup now includes:

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

