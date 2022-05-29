Top five returning punt leaders in the Big Ten

The NFL draft is in the books and the annual spring games have come to an end across the Big Ten and it is time to start diving into who to watch and what to expect during the 2022 season. We already dove into the top five returning rushers, passers, receivers, overall scorers and kick return leaders returning in the Big Ten.

Next, I wanted to provide the top five returning punting leaders in the Big Ten. This may not be the sexiest list, but field position can be vital in close games and this can provide some insight to who may dominate in that aspect of the game.

Off we go.

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Iowa’s Tory Taylor (9) punts the ball during the Hawkeyes’ final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Tory Taylor finished the season as the top punter in the Big Ten with 3,688 yards. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Iowa has one of the best punters in the conference. You know, Kirk Ferentz and all …

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Korsak was a finalist for the Ray Guy and was named an All-American after finishing second in the Big Ten with 3,299 punting yards.

James Evans, Indiana

Indiana punter James Evans (94) punts during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

James Evans has a solid freshman season, finishing fifth in the Big Ten with 2,886 punting yards. Evans is hoping to improve on his average as a sophomore.

Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer, right, closes to make a tackle on Michigan’s A.J. Henning on a kickoff during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Bryce Baringer finished last season sixth in the Big Ten in punting yards with 2,857 yards, which was good enough for him to earn second-team All-Big Ten.

Andy Vujnovich. Wisconsin

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich (38) during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some of the negativity surrounding the Wisconsin special teams, Andy Vujnovich still ranked eighth in the Big Ten with 2,274 punting yards.

