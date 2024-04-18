Top favourites Rune and Fritz with confident start to BMW Open

Denmark's Holger Rune in action against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan during their Men's round of 16 tennis match of the ATP Munich 2024 tour. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Top favourites Holger Rune and Tayor Fritz had a confident start to the BMW Open in Munich on Thursday.

Defending champion Rune, aiming for a third consecutive title defeated Colombia's Daniel Galan 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals, despite rain and hail suspending play for about 50 minutes.

"It was very cold, I think we all felt it. But I’m from Denmark so I’m used to it. It was great to finish in two sets for sure and it’s nice to be back in Munich. I’m enjoying it," Rune said

Last year’s semi-finalist Fritz also advanced after a 6-3, 6-1 over Alejandro Moro Canas.

Fritz will face sixth seed Jack Draper, while Rune will meet Marc-Andrea Huesler, who defeated home hope Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-4.

Chilean Cristian Garin, who won the Munich title in 2019, rallied past American Alex Michelsen 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 6-1. He will face top seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight.