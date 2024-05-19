Top class of 2025 DL lists Wisconsin football as one of top four schools

Wisconsin football class of 2025 DL target Maxwell Roy has Wisconsin as one his four finalists, according to a report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

As of May 18, Rutgers, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin are the four schools Roy will prioritize.

In February, the four-star listed Wisconsin as one of his top six potential destinations. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native listed Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, Rutgers and Oregon alongside UW three months ago.

247Sports has Roy as the nation’s No. 15 defensive lineman in the class of 2025, No. 2 recruit from Pennsylvania and No. 101 overall player in his class. Its crystal ball has yet to release a prediction for where the 6’3,’’ 270-pound defender will land.

Representing St. Joseph’s Prep High School, Roy has received 17 total offers. The most notable include Oregon, Georgia, USC, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Roy is also an experienced high school wrestler with a combined 74-17 record as a freshman and sophomore in the 285-pound weight class, per 247Sports.

Maxwell Roy, who is the No. 15 DL in the nation, has a pair of OVs set and two more in the works as his focus sits on Big Ten programs (VIP) https://t.co/Pk2JuHqewh pic.twitter.com/fH1YJ06IS1 — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) May 18, 2024

Wisconsin has had success with recruiting St. Joseph’s Prep as recently as this past year, securing three-star cornerback Omillio Agard as a part of their class of 2024 commitments.

Receiving a commitment from a DL this recruiting cycle would be nothing short of monumental for UW. The program has seen top DL transfer targets C.J. West, Jay’Viar Suggs and Khurtiss Perry committed elsewhere during the spring window and is currently working to flip class of 2025 Michigan Wolverines commit Bobby Kanka.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire