The top basketball prospect in the 2025 class will play his senior year in Utah

Adobe Stock

The No. 1 overall high school basketball prospect in America is going to call Utah home for a season. Specifically, Hurricane.

On Friday, it was announced that AJ Dybantsa — the consensus top recruit in the 2025 class — is transferring high schools, moving from Prolific Prep in California to Utah Prep Academy.

OFFICIAL! We are beyond excited to welcome the #1 ranked prospect in the world, AJ Dybantsa, to the Utah Prep family! pic.twitter.com/8g0kCfH9IG — Utah Prep Boys Basketball (@UtahPrepMBB) May 24, 2024

Listed at either 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9, depending on the outlet, and 200 pounds, Dybantsa is one of the most sought after prospects in the country, holding scholarship offers from over 20 notable Division 1 programs, the most recent offer coming from the University of Utah.

Duke, Kansas and Kentucky have all offered Dybantsa, as have the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies, plus North Carolina, Texas, Washington and more.

The Brockton, Massachusetts, native averaged averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior at Prolific Prep this past season and as a freshman two years ago at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts, Dybantsa was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Through 10 games played with the Oakland Soldiers (9-1) this season on Nike’s EYBL circuit, Dybantsa is averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field, 39.3% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the free-throw line.

Dybantsa reclassified up to the Class of 2025 in October and is now considered the consensus top prospect for the 2026 NBA draft as a small forward.

Utah Prep, formerly known as RSL Academy, is relocating to Hurricane from Herriman for the 2024-25 season. The Academy is just one of a couple notable prep basketball powerhouses now located in the state, along with Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant.

For 2024-25, Utah Prep is moving into its new BOARDING SCHOOL campus in Hurricane, UT (St George). The Campus will be the home of the Academy’s nationally recognized basketball program. Utah Prep is finalizing plans to announce our Girls Basketball and Golf Programs! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Cx9S7oFLUH — Utah Prep Boys Basketball (@UtahPrepMBB) May 22, 2024

Another top 10 prospect in the 2025 class — Isiah Harwell — plays for the Tigers, meaning Utah will be the temporary home of two of the most talented prep basketball players in the country. A Pocatello, Idaho, native, Harwell holds scholarship offers from nearly a dozen Division 1 programs currently, including Gonzaga, Houston, North Carolina and UCLA.