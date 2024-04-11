The Top 100: NFL’s Greatest Players: O.J. Simpson highlights

OJ Simpson died at age 76 on Wednesday. His legacy forever changed because of off-field reasonings.

In fact, for many, him being the focal point of the “trial of the century” which revolved the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman completely overshadow his incredible NFL career.

While many are allowed to have their own opinions on Simpson’s personal life, few should have any reason to debate on the gridiron. He was one of the all-time greats.

Simpson’s prowess at football had much to do with his career with the Buffalo Bills. That part of his life is highlighted by the NFL, who named Simpson the 40th best player ever in league history during the 100th anniversary of professional football in 2019.

That analysis and highlights of Simpson’s career in Buffalo can be found in the YouTube player below:

