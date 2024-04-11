O.J. Simpson’s career with the Buffalo Bills in images

OJ Simpson is one of the most controversial figures of the past several decades. On Thursday, his family announced that he died at 76.

Simpson ascended to heights of popularity due to his football, broadcasting, and film career. That all changed in 1994 as his legacy shifted in a completely different direction. Simpson became the focal point of the “trial of the century.” He was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

But Simpson’s earlier rise did involve the Buffalo Bills.

In 1969, the Bills selected Simpson with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. He earned five first-team All-Pro honors, including in 1973, when he became the only player to ever rush for more than 2,000 yards in a 14 game season.

Sticking with Simpson’s career in Buffalo, his career with the Bills in images can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire