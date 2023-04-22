Who has the top 10 football recruiting classes of 2024?

It is still early in the process for the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. However, several college football programs are laying down excellent foundations for their upcoming signing classes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes recently surpassed the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2024 recruiting rankings. Georgia had previously held the recruiting crown for a while with the class of 2024. Both the Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are very hot on the recruiting trail.

The Alabama Crimson Tide usually start slow in the recruiting process. However, Nick Saban and company typically finish with a top recruiting class. The Crimson Tide currently have the nation’s No. 19 recruiting class, per 247Sports, but Alabama has more commitments from five-star recruits than any of other program.

Here’s where the college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle currently stand:

Florida Gators (seven commitments)

Average commitment rating: 94.59

Top commitment: five-star quarterback DJ Lagway (No. 21 overall)

Tennessee Volunteers (nine commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.80

Top commitment: four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger (No. 69)

Notre Dame (nine commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.88

Top commitment: five-star wide receiver Cam Williams (No. 29 overall)

Penn State Nittany Lions (10 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.81

Top commitment: four-star athlete Quinton Martin (No. 34 overall)

South Carolina Gamecocks (10 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.05

Top commitment: four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle (No. 49 overall)

Florida State Seminoles (11 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.46

Top commitment: five-star tight end Landen Thomas (No. 24 overall)

LSU Tigers (12 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.46

Top commitment: four-star linebacker Maurice Williams Jr. (No. 87 overall)

Michigan Wolverines (12 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.52

Top commitment: five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 27 overall)

Georgia Bulldogs (11 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 94.36

Top commitment: five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV (No. 7 overall)

Ohio State Buckeyes (12 commitments)

Average commitment rating: 93.31

Top commitment: five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (No. 2 overall)

