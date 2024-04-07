Is it too late for the Golden State Warriors to save their season?

The Golden State Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference. To progress into the playoffs, they will need to win two play-in tournament games. Their first opponent will likely be the Los Angeles Lakers or Sacramento Kings. Golden State’s inconsistencies this season will ensure the fanbase approaches any play-in matchup with caution.

Nevertheless, when playing at its best, Golden State is still capable of beating anybody. After all, it has four future Hall of Fame talents on its roster, three of whom have won four championships in the Bay Area throughout their careers.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins discussed whether the Warriors have left it to late to turn a corner in terms of their production. He noted how difficult the play-in tournament will be for Steve Kerr’s aging roster, and questioned whether the Warriors could string together a consistent run of games.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire