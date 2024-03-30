Chris Paul is enjoying playing with Warriors core veterans

The Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul during the off-season. The front office parted with Jordan Poole to bring the veteran ball-handler to the Bay Area. For most of this season, Paul has comprised a bench role, making it the first time in his career that he’s led a second unit.

The notion behind having such a talented veteran coming off the bench is that it ensures the team’s offense and ball movement remain consistent when Steph Curry heads to the bench. When speaking to the media following the Warriors’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (March 29), Paul admitted that he’s enjoying playing with Golden State’s aging star trio.

“These guys, they’ve been together so long, and I’ve played against them so long, they just know where you’re gonna be,” Paul said. “The ball movement, the screens, it’s real smart and cerebral planning. I’ve never played with a guy like Draymond, too, a guy that can pass like me…I enjoy when we get a chance to play together.”

Paul’s comments came after he was moved into Golden State’s starting lineup. He played 32 minutes against the Hornets, scoring 11 points, dishing out 9 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds.

CP3 shares what he loves most about playing with Steph, Klay and Dray 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hqzIeICpQs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

When the Warriors acquired Paul, it was clear they were intent on making another run to the NBA Finals. His playmaking, leadership and defense were all huge additions to the rotation. However, if they want a chance of making the playoffs, they need to keep stacking wins because right now, the Houston Rockets continue to breathe down their necks.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire