Tony Romo: Ja'Marr Chase was goaded into taunting penalty by Justin Reid's remarks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

CBS' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo discussed a taunting penalty against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who gestured toward Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid after teammate Tee Higgins touchdown catch during the second quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch between the two teams at Paycor Stadium - a 27-24 Cincinnati win.

"Coach Taylor's like, 'C'mon - it's too big of a game (for that),'" Romo said. "Can't allow that to happen there."

"Chase was just an observer," Nantz added. "We met with Chase yesterday. He was annoyed at Reid right here No. 20, who made the comments (earlier in the week) … not really knowing the names of the receiving corps of Cincinnati."

"That's why (Chase did it). I guess it probably helped Reid a little bit then (making those remarks)," Romo said.

Chase finished the first half with 54 receiving yards on three catches in his first game back from a hip injury.

