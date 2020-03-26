Tom Brady Sr. thinks his son's move to Tampa Bay is good for everyone

It’ll take some time to get used to Tom Brady not playing quarterback for the New England Patriots.

But Brady’s father thinks a new start can be a good thing for everyone involved.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, a dramatic shift in his career at age 43. Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots and won a record six Super Bowls with coach Bill Belichick.

But Tom Brady Sr. thinks a new start is a good thing.

Brady’s father: Tom’s move fine for all sides

Appearing on the “Raising Fame” podcast with Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry (Dell was a former NBA player as well), Brady Sr. painted the shift from New England to Tampa Bay as a positive for all involved.

“Both of them are mature individuals,” Brady Sr. said on the podcast, referring to his son and Belichick. “I really respect Bill’s decision, and respect Tommy’s decision as well. It’s OK to take different paths. You don’t have to be joined at the hip.”

Brady Sr. said about Belichick, “Bill's got a lot of responsibilities for keeping the Patriots on track,” and that’s a bigger responsibility than “keeping Tommy under the hood.” That’s a fair, unemotional assessment of the situation. Everything in sports eventually moves on. No matter what, Brady’s Patriots career will be remembered as long as we care about NFL football.

And it’s also OK because Brady Sr. thinks his son can gain something from being on a new NFL team.

Could Tom Brady be ‘reinvigorated’ with Bucs?

A totally new start has to be a culture shock, but that’s fine.

“Now that he’s moved on, it’s kind of fun,” Brady Sr. said. “We get to see some different sides of the world. We don’t get down to Florida very often and down to that area. So it’s pretty cool. I think it is for him too.

“I think he’s going to be a little bit reinvigorated. Because after 20 years, things can get a touch more boring.”

What inspires an all-time great to change teams after 20 years and 6 Super Bowl victories? In the latest episode of #RaisingFame, @TomBrady’s parents take us back to before the 5am workouts, the clean diet, and the celebrity. pic.twitter.com/dHdPQjL72c — Raising Fame with the Currys (@raising_fame) March 26, 2020

Everything will be new for Brady. New division rivals, new coaching staff, new targets like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Good or bad, we’ll remember the Buccaneers chapter of his career.

Without any question, it sets up one of the best storylines of the 2020 NFL season.

