Tom Brady had the perfect response to why Matt Cassel isn't on 'Man in the Arena'

Tom Brady and Matt Cassel will always be linked. When Brady went down with a torn ACL in 2008, Cassel stepped in and led the New England Patriots to an 11-5 record.

Given Cassel's role during a key period in Brady's career, you would think Cassel would make an appearance on "Man in the Arena," a documentary focusing on Brady.

Cassel asked Brady about it, and was treated to a humorous response that involved Bernard Pollard.

We had Matt on speed dial in case Bernard Pollard showed up at the studio https://t.co/9vmtY6cT4t — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 15, 2021

Pollard, you may remember, was the player responsible for Brady's ACL tear. That injury paved the way for Cassel to start for the Patriots. Despite going 11-5, the Patriots missed out on making the playoffs.

Cassel still benefitted from his success. The Patriots traded Cassel to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2009 season. Cassel started 47 games for the franchise over the next four seasons, and went on to play 14 years in the NFL.

Why isn't Matt Cassel on 'Man in the Arena?'

"Man in the Arena" focuses on Brady's Super Bowl years, which explains why Cassel will not appear on the series. Cassel did not win any Super Bowls with the Patriots, coming closest on the 2007 team, which lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Cassel could have provided some quotes for that season, but that's about it.

An hour-long documentary focusing on the 2008 season, where Cassel stepped in for Brady, could be fascinating. Getting Cassel's perspective about stepping in for the GOAT, performing well and carving out a lengthy career for himself would be interesting. And hearing Brady talk about watching the team and seeing Cassel succeed would show a different side of Brady.

Maybe Cassel will eventually get his wish. If "Man in the Arena" performs well, there's nothing stopping Brady from talking about every single year of his career.