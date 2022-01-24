Tom Brady gave a noncommittal answer when asked about retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wouldn’t commit to playing in 2022 when asked if he was considering retirement. It’s possible Brady, 44, will call it a career this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I haven’t a put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at,” Brady told reporters after the game on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Brady has said many times he’ll play until he’s 45 years old and then make a year-to-year decision. He turns 45 before the 2022 season. He also famously said, “When I suck, I’ll retire.”

Tom Brady asked about retirement: “I haven’t a put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at." Selfishly, I hope he continues. He's still very, very good. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 24, 2022

His wife Gisele has openly discussed how she’d prefer he’d quit football to spend more time as a father — though she has also suggested she supports him to pursue his first love, football.

He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, where he and Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls. In Brady’s first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team won another Super Bowl, Brady’s seventh. He is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowler and a three-time NFL MVP. He is, without question, the greatest player of all time.

