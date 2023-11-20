Tobe Awaka suffers foot injury in Tennessee basketball vs Syracuse

Tobe Awaka suffered an apparent right foot injury in Tennessee basketball vs. Syracuse on Monday.

The Vols sophomore forward rolled his right ankle and limped into the lane after setting a screen in the opening minutes against the Orange. He limped off the court and left the game at the 17:36 mark.

ESPN reported Awaka was out and doubtful to return.

Awaka was evaluated by UT doctor Chris Klenck initially. He left the bench and was down the tunnel with UT strength and conditioning coach Garrett Medenwald before returning to the bench.

UT is without redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione due to a partial torn plantar fascia in his left foot.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tobe Awaka injury: Tennessee basketball forward hurt vs Syracuse