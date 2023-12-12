Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

Editor’s note: Follow all the Monday Night Football action between the Packers and Giants with USA TODAY Sports’ live coverage.

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are heading in different directions heading into their "Monday Night Football" game tonight.

Just look at their last five games: Miami has won four of them, while Tennessee has lost four.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins are playing with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line as they host rookie quarterback Will Levis and the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami is in contention for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with the Baltimore Ravens sitting at 10-3 and holding the top seed after Sunday's Week 14 games.

The Dolphins will be hosting a Monday night game for the first time since 2017, against a Titans team that was effectively (but not officially) knocked out of the playoff race with last week's loss.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more for the Titans-Dolphins game. Follow along.

What time does Titans vs. Dolphins start?

Kickoff for the Titans-Dolphins game is 8:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How can I watch Titans vs. Dolphins?

Titans-Dolphins will air on ESPN, with streaming available on ESPN+. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Dan Orlovsky (analyst) will call the game, with Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines.

Why are there two MNF games being played at the same time?

A new scheduling wrinkle for the 2023 NFL season included two "Monday Night Football" games being played simultaneously.

This first-ever simultaneous kickoffs MNF presentation is being done so that "ESPN and the NFL transform a Sunday afternoon environment into a primetime window," per ESPN.

This is the third time this season that there are multiple "Monday Night Football" games on the same night. It had previously occurred during Week 2 and Week 3, with kickoff times staggered. — Jim Reineking

The ManningCast for Week 14 figures to the most manic yet.

For "Monday Night Football," Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will juggle two games on their alternate ESPN2 telecast.

"When situations dictate, Peyton and Eli will divert attention to a single game," per ESPN. — Josh Peter

Titans at Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds

The Dolphins are favorites to defeat the Titans, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Dolphins (-13.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-800); Titans (+550)

Over/under: 47.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 31, Titans 13 — The Dolphins are very balanced and it’s their defense that has been the strength in the second half of the season. Still, Miami’s speed on offense presents a ton of problems. And if Derrick Henry is indeed unavailable, I think the Dolphins are a safe play here, despite the two-touchdown spread.

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 31, Titans 16 — Should Tyreek Hill be the MVP frontrunner? Hill has 1,481 receiving yards this season, the most receiving yards by a player in his team's first 12 games of a season in the Super Bowl era. The Dolphins haven’t beaten a team with a winning record, and they face another opponent below .500 in the Titans.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 26, Titans 17 — Derrick Henry’s availability will dictate this one. The Dolphins will have a tough time slowing Henry down without their injured defensive end Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Jerome Baker. But the Titans won’t have enough offense to keep pace with the Dolphins at home.

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 32, Titans 15 — If the Titans couldn't pull off an overtime win at home against the Colts with 100 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Henry, they do not stand a chance against the Dolphins, especially if the star running back is out. De'Von Achane is back and added more power to the already-electric Miami offense. The Dolphins are having fun this season and will notch another win here.

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 36, Titans 16 — Miami continues to rip apart bad teams, and it has another chance to do so against a struggling Tennessee team. This one won’t be close for a majority of the game, and even with the wide spread, it wouldn’t be crazy to bet on the Dolphins to get another 20-point win.

'Monday Night Football' betting tips

Highlighting Monday Night Football odds, the Green Bay Packers are among the best bets for NFL Week 14 as road underdogs. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points over the New York Giants, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

There is also significant betting attention around the Miami Dolphins’ primetime game against the Tennessee Titans. According to the top NFL betting apps, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (+800) has some of the best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023. The Dolphins (+650) are among teams with the best Super Bowl betting odds.

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and more.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. — Richard Morin

Playoff implications for 'Monday Night Football'

A win by the Dolphins tonight moves them back into first place overall in the AFC, though Week 17's visit to Baltimore could be decisive. Miami will remain the second seed with a loss.

Though a win is obviously preferable, the Packers will remain the NFC's seventh seed regardless of tonight's outcome. However if Green Bay loses, the San Francisco 49ers will become the first team in 2023 to clinch a playoff berth. — Nate Davis

