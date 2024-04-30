Should Titans sign WR Zay Jones after release from Jags?

The Tennessee Titans could still use more depth options at wide receiver, even after adding one in the 2024 NFL draft in Tulane product Jha’Quan Jackson.

And there’s a new option on the open market they should be interested in after the Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran wide receiver Zay Jones on Tuesday.

Jones is coming off an injury-riddled year in which he appeared in just nine games and finished with 321 yards and two touchdowns.

But the year before that, Jones had a career-best 823 yards to go along with five touchdowns. He also had a notable game against the Titans that season, reeling in eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown in a thrashing of Tennessee in Week 14.

Jones, 29, offers inside/outside versatility and can make plays at all three levels of the field. He’d be a solid addition to a wide receivers room that could use more competition thanks to a slew of question marks behind DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

The former Jaguar also has a connection to Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz, who was his passing-game coordinator in Jacksonville last season, and he was teammates with Ridley in 2023. Perhaps Ridley can get on the phone and convince his former teammate to climb aboard, assuming the Titans are interested.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire