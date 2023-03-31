Titans’ Ran Carthon explains why pro days are ‘helpful’

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have been making the rounds at pro days this month, with the former saying he’ll attend a total of four prior to the 2023 NFL draft.

While Carthon also got a look at prospects during the NFL Combine in late February, he says pro days are “helpful” because you get to see how players’ true personalities are in a more natural and comfortable environment.

“It will be four total,” Carthon said of the amount of pro days he’ll attend, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“It’s always helpful, because you get to see the kids in their comfortable environment. If you think about it — for the seniors, you see them at an all-star game, where they barely know which way to go for their drills, right? So that’s uncomfortable. And then for the underclassmen, the first time you see them is at the combine, so that’s an uncomfortable place,” he added.

“So, I think you really get to see their true personality when they are back on campus, when they are back in their building, around their coaches, and around their teammates. Then you get to see the true personality, but you also get to see how they interact with their teammates and how those guys respond to them.”

On Thursday, Carthon was in Florida to get a look at Gators prospects such as Anthony Richardson and O’Cyrus Torrence, two players who could fill needs for Tennessee at quarterback and guard, respectively. Meanwhile, Vrabel attended Tennessee’s pro day.

