Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on free-agent visit

The Tennessee Titans are exploring their options for more depth at the wide receiver position and are reportedly set to host former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Zay Jones on a free-agent visit.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who notes that Jones is coming to Nashville on Monday. Jones already has some familiarity with the Titans thanks to his connection to offensive coordinator Nick Holz, who was Jacksonville’s passing-game coordinator in 2023.

Jones was slowed by injury in 2023, appearing in just nine games and tallying 321 yards and two scores. But the year before that, the 29-year-old posted the best season of his career, finishing with 823 yards and five touchdowns.

The East Carolina product offers versatility thanks to his experience lining up in the slot and out wide and would be a solid depth piece to bolster the Titans’ wide receivers room, which is filled with question marks behind Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire