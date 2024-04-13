Tip drill! Georgia football's Mykel Williams with impressive interception during G-Day

Georgia football junior Mykel Williams has never had an interception. Until Saturday, that is.

The junior pass rusher has been anticipating the move from defensive lineman to outside linebacker for the 2024 season, yet in Saturday afternoon's annual G-Day scrimmage, he was making big moves for the Black team in his old and familiar position.

In the second quarter, quarterback Carson Beck was targeting a pass to wide receiver Arian Smith up the left side when Williams intercepted. He not only broke up the pass but tipped it midair and caught it himself and returned it for 8 yards.

Talks about Williams' moving positions started before Georgia's beatdown of Florida State at the Orange Bowl in December, and only grew after his electric performance that game. In that game alone, while test driving the new title, he had four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and one-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Williams will be working to fill the gap left behind by Marvin Jones Jr., C.J. Madden and Darris Smith, who all transferred out after the 2023 season. He's joining veteran Chaz Chambliss, who returned for his fourth season this spring.

Georgia opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Their first game in Sanford Stadium will be Sept. 7 against Tennessee Tech.

Sara Tidwell covers Athens-area high school sports and University of Georgia athletics for The Athens Banner-Herald. Contact her at stidwell@gannett.com and follow her @saramtidwell on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA defensive lineman makes first interception ever at G-Day