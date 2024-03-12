Here's our projection for the Georgia football depth chart heading into spring practices

Spring practices for Georgia football offer a chance for starting jobs to be solidified and coaches to get a better grasp on what they have on the roster.

It starts Tuesday and runs through the April 13 G-Day, with 15 practices in all.

We know some things for sure. Carson Beck is the starting quarterback and Malaki Starks is a lock to start at safety.

Earnest Greene seems a sure bet to start for a second season in a row at left tackle. Oscar Delp will play a huge role at tight end with Brock Bowers gone to the NFL. CJ Allen is in position for his first full season as a starting inside linebacker.

More: Five storylines to follow as Georgia football begins spring practices

More: Texas joins Georgia football for ‘big boy ball’ in SEC. The Longhorns aren’t backing down

Here’s our projection for how things will look on the depth chart as the Bulldogs begin their ninth spring under Kirby Smart.

Quarterback

The starter(s): Carson Beck, rs-sr

The reserves: Gunner Stockton, rs-so, Ryan Puglisi, fr.

Georgia could still add a fourth scholarship quarterback. Beck is the unquestioned man at QB. Can Puglisi make a push for the No. 2 spot?

Running back

The starter(s): Trevor Etienne, jr.

The reserves: Roderick Robinson, so.; Andrew Paul; rs-so.; Cash Jones, rs-jr.; Chauncey Bowens, fr.

Branson Robinson, coming off a ruptured patella tendon, should be a factor in the fall. Freshmen Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips join the mix in the summer.

Wide receivers

The starter(s): Dominic Lovett, sr.; Dillon Bell, jr.; Rara Thomas, Sr.

The reserves: London Humphreys, so.; Colbie Young, sr., Anthony Evans, so.; Michael Jackson III, sr.; Arian Smith, sr.; Tyler Williams, rs-fr., Cole Speer, jr.; Sacovie White, fr. NiTareon Tuggle, fr.

Georgia’s three wide receiver transfers makes this group intriguing. A foot injury curtailed Thomas’ first season but he is a vertical threat. Bell is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Tight ends

The starter(s): Oscar Delp, jr.

The reserves: Lawson Luckie, so.; Pearce Spurlin, so.; Jaden Reddell, fr. Colton Heinrich, fr.

Delp will have the spring to get accustomed to being the No. 1 tight end in the post-Brock Bowers era. Luckie had a big spring last year and closed strong in the Orange Bowl.

Offensive line

The starter(s): Earnest Greene, rs-so.; Dylan Fairchild, rs-jr.; Jared Wilson, rs-jr.; Tate Ratledge, rs-jr.; Xavier Truss, rs-sr.

The reserves: Monroe Freeling, so.; Micah Morris, rs-jr.; Drew Bobo rs-so.; Bo Hughley, rs-fr. Jamal Meriweather, rs-fr.; Kelton Smith, rs-fr.; Daniel Calhoun, fr.; Michael Uini, fr.; Marques Easley, fr.; Nyier Daniels, fr.; Malachi Toliver, fr.

The veteran Truss and second-year Freeling should battle at right tackle. They should be in the rotation along with Morris. Which of the five true freshmen already on campus can contribute in first season?

Defensive line

The starter(s): Nazir Stackhouse, rs-sr.; Warren Brinson, rs-sr.; Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, rs-jr.

The reserves: Jordan Hall, so.; Christen Miller, rs-so.; Jamaal Jarrett, so.; Joseph Jonah-Ajone, fr., Nnamdi Ogboko, fr.; Jordan Thomas, fr.

The return of Stackhouse and Brinson make this a veteran group with plenty of young talent ready to take the next step in the rotation.

Outside linebackers

The starter(s): Mykel Williams, jr.; Chaz Chambliss, sr.

The reserves: Sam M’Pemba, so.; Damon Wilson, so.; Gabe Harris, so., Quintavius Johnson, fr.

The spring will allow Williams more time to settle in as a move to the position from defensive end seems to be in the offing.

Inside linebackers

The starter(s): CJ Allen, so.; Smael Mondon, sr.

The reserves: Raylen Wilson, so.; Jalon Walker, jr.; Troy Bowles, So.; Justin Williams, fr.; Chris Cole, fr., Kris Jones, fr.

Mondon is coming off a foot injury and it’s unclear how much he’ll be able to do this spring. Walker is effective off the edge and can play inside as well.

Defensive backs

The starter(s): Malaki Starks, jr.; Daylen Everette, jr.; Julian Humphrey, rs-so.; Dan Jackson, sr; Joenel Augero, so.

The reserves: Daniel Harris, jr., Ellis Robinson IV, fr.; KJ Bolden, fr.; Jacorey Thomas, jr. David Daniel-Sisavanh, sr.; Justyn Rhett, So., Jake Pope, rs-so.; Chris Peal, rs-fr., Kyron Jones, so.. Demello Jones, fr., Ondre Evans, fr.

Starks is a lock and Everette has the inside track to hold down one corner spot, but after that there’s plenty of intrigue, especially at the safety spot that opened with the departure of Javon Bullard.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: A look at Georgia football depth chart as spring practices begin