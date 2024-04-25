What time will the Miami Dolphins pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, but it will be a while until the Miami Dolphins are on the clock.

As owners of the No. 21 pick, it will likely be at least a couple hours until the Dolphins have their turn to make a selection. Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers picked Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 selection at about 10:39 p.m. ET. In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up with a trade to get the No. 21 pick and took cornerback Trent McDuffie at 10:26 p.m. ET. In 2021, it was Kwity Paye to the Indianapolis Colts at 10:53 p.m. ET.

Of course, the pace of the draft depends on how the clock is used by the first 20 teams. And it’s also no guarantee the Dolphins will even make a selection at No. 21 overall. General manager Chris Grier hasn’t shied away from making draft day trades in the past and a trade even further down the order could make sense.

In all likelihood, the Dolphins will be on the clock at No. 21 overall around 10:30 p.m. ET. But for fans who are planning on tuning in just to see who is headed to Miami, it’d probably be a good idea to get to a television by at least 10:15 p.m. ET, just in case.

