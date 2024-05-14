'It's time to cut Hojlund some slack and let him develop'

[BBC]

There is ever-amplifying noise about Rasmus Hojlund and his credentials as Manchester United's striker.

Hojlund has now scored one goal in his last 10 games since returning from injury in March. But before his spell on the sidelines, the 21-year-old netted eight times in as many outings.

United signed Hojlund accepting that he was far from the complete package. The Dane didn't decide his £72m transfer fee, nor would he have preferred the circumstances he walked into.

Leading the line in one of United's worst-ever sides won't be easy. You simply have to watch the matches to see for yourself that his service is agonisingly limited.

And yet, when he gets chances, Hojlund boasts a better shot conversation rate in the league this season than an array of stars, including Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins.

His 14 goals in all competitions is a greater tally than many world-class strikers when they were his age. It's time to cut him some slack and let him develop the way United expected.

However, the club needs to recruit some support this summer, something Anthony Martial - on his way out - has failed to provide, making a tough test even more difficult.

Alex Turk can be found at Stretford Paddock