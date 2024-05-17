Timberwolves take play-off series to decider against Nuggets

Mike Conley was an NBA All-Star in 2021 [Getty Images]

The Minnesota Timberwolves have forced their Western Conference play-off semi-final series to a decider against defending champions the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets had led the series 3-2 heading into game six and a win would have booked their place in the Conference finals.

However, the Timberwolves won 115-70 to level the series which will be decided by game seven on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards was the top-scorer in the match with 27 points, but he credited the return of Mike Conley with the win.

"We got Mike Conley back," Edwards said. "That was it."

Point guard Conley had been injured for game five with a sore Achilles.

Conley said: "Obviously I wanted to play last game. Just couldn't move at all. Tonight it was a no-brainer. I was going to try to find a way. We're just better when we're a complete team."

The 36-year-old scored 13 points, made five assists, had four rebounds and no turnovers.

Edwards was not the only one to credit Conley, with coach Chris Finch heaping praise on his player.

"Mike means everything for us," Finch said. "Unbelievable next to Anthony in terms of being able to set him up, play off of him, be in his ear all of the time. Smart defender.

"Just everything you want in an experienced, veteran point guard and just the very fact that Ant doesn't have to handle it every single time, that alone helps us. We desperately missed him the other night."