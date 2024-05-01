Tigers beat Cardinals 11-6 to gain split of DH

The Tigers pounded Cardinals pitching in the nightcap of their doubleheader to gain a split on Tuesday night in Detroit. The final score was 11-6. The Tigers built an early 4-0 lead on Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz. The Cardinals offense responded with a five run 5th inning thanks to a two run home run from Brendan Donovan and a three run homer by Alec Burleson to grab a 5-4 lead. The Cardinals bullpen couldn’t hold that lead. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the 5th and then four more runs in the 7th inning to put the game away. Tigers outfielder Wencell Perez hit two home runs in the game. Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos allowed four runs and didn’t record an out in the game. Riley Greene homered in both games of the doubleheader for Detroit.

The Cardinals won game one 2-1 earlier in the day, spoiling former Cards pitcher Jack Flaherty’s 14 strikeout performance for the Tigers against his former team.

The two teams finish their three game series on Wednesday with a 12:10 PM game in Detroit. Miles Mikolas pitches for the Cardinals.

