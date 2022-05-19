Tiger Woods PGA Championship tracker: Follow Tiger on Day 1 at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods returns to major golf at the PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is playing his second major this week after his catastrophic February 2021 car wreck. At the Masters in April, he fared well, making the cut but clearly struggling by the end of the weekend. How will he do at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills? Follow along with us as we track his first day.

Hole 10, 376 yards, par 4

Woods teed off from the 10th hole at 9:11 a.m. Eastern alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The last of the three to walk onto the tee box, Woods arrived to a raucous greeting. Before a gallery at least 20 deep, all three found the fairway off the tee. Woods' drive ran 339 yards off the tee, and his approach ended just over three feet from the cup. Woods rolled in the putt for an opening birdie.

Score: -1, T3 overall

Hole 11, 173 yards, par 3

On the first par 3 of the day, Woods found the green off the tee. His 32-foot putt ended up within a foot of the cup; Woods tapped in for his first par.

Score: -1, T4 overall

Hole 12, 461 yards, par 4

Woods lashed a classic stinger to the elbow of the dogleg left, leaving himself 201 yards to the pin. His approach was simple but effective, right onto the green with about 20 feet to go for birdie. The putt ran just past the hole, and Woods — after a creaky bend to mark his ball — tapped in for par.

Score: -1, T6 overall

Hole 13, 632 yards, par 5

On the tee box of the monstrous par 5, Woods, McIlroy and Spieth had to wait for the 12th green to clear; the layout of Southern Hills for tournament play means that many of the tee boxes and greens are right on top of one another. Woods unleashed a 353-yard driver off the tee, and laid up to the heavily-guarded green. Eighty-five yards out from the pin, Woods had his first bad shot of the day. He bounced over the green and ended up above the pin and in the gritty sand. He worked his magic from the bunker, punching up to within two feet of the cup for an easy par putt.

Score: -1, T6 overall

Hole 14, 230 yards, par 3

Woods spent the downtime waiting on the 14th tee box digging through Spieth's bag, which seems like a terrible idea for Spieth. After a bit of banter, all three ended up on the green. Woods banged in a long birdie putt to gain another stroke on the field.

Score: -2, T3 overall

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.