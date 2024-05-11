Tied up at 1-1, is the Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavs East semis series a real one?

After the Boston Celtics dropped Game 2 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-94 to even it up at 1-1, fans of the Cavs began to think they might have a shot in this round vs. Boston. Are they right, or will the Celtics respond in Game 3 as the series shifts from TD Garden to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse?

Boston will have their work cut out for them as the Cavs’ cadre of injured players inches closer to a return, with no clear date yet for a Kristaps Porzingis return on the Celtics’ side of things. A rowdy Cleveland fan base should make Game 3 an intense one.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recently linked up with Carter Rodriguez from the “Chase Down” podcast for a look at Game 2 and what went wrong for the Celtics and debate whether this is a real series now as it turns to Cleveland. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire