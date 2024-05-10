Who cost the Boston Celtics the most in their Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Who cost the Boston Celtics the most in their Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers? In the embarrassing 118-94 blowout loss to the Cavs, the blame pie could be sliced in a number of ways. The Celtics’ defense, in particular, stood out at a macro level, but what about when one dials in on individual Celtics and their play in the loss?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, sat down after the defeat to talk over who takes the most responsibility for the Celtics’ blowout loss.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire