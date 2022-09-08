The first inactives of the 2022 season are out and they don’t feature any surprises.

The Rams previously ruled out receiver Van Jefferson, who did not practice all week with a knee injury.

The rest of Los Angeles’ inactives are cornerback Derion Kendrick, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Jake Gervase, and receiver Lance McCutcheon.

For the Bills, defensive end Shaq Lawson, receive Khalil Shakir, and cornerback Cam Lewis are all healthy scratches. Tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) were both listed as questionable and are also inactive.

While receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) were on the report this week, they were full participants in each practice and did not have an injury status for the game.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Thursday Night Football: No surprises for Rams-Bills inactives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk