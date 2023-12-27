Thursday Night Football: Jets vs. Browns score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Joe Flacco looks to lead the Browns to a fourth straight win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Joe Flacco comeback tour is in overdrive.

Up next, the New York Jets on Thursday night. Flacco will quarterback the Cleveland Browns against a Jets team he played with for three seasons, making nine starts. He'll do so looking lead the Browns to a fourth straight victory.

Expectations were low when the Browns signed Flacco as their fourth starting quarterback of the season in November. But the Browns are 3-1 since he took over and in comfortable position for the postseason at 10-5. Flacco, 38, has been a steadying force on a Browns team boasting an elite defense. It's a familiar formula that led the Baltimore Ravens to a championship after the 2012 season, with Flacco earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

But before the Browns start thinking of an unexpected Super Bowl run they need to make the playoffs first. Beating a reeling Jets team starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback would punch their ticket.

Following along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from the game.