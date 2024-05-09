Thunderbirds blow by Wolves, lock up one seed

May 8—BOX SCORE

At Black Hills

THUNDERBIRDS 14, WOLVES 1 (6 inn.)

Tumwater 013 235 — 14

Black Hills 000 001 — 1

TUM Pitching — Ferguson (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO. Highlights — Haase 2-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB; Barrett 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Foos 3-4, RBI, R, SB; Sugg 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

BH Pitching — Goheen (L) 6 IP, 19 H, 14 R (12 ER), 3 BB, 8 SO. Highlights — Malone 1-3, 2B, RBI; Goheen 0-2, R, BB

The offense has picked up in a big way for Tumwater, scoring over 10 runs for the second straight game and cruising by Black Hills 14-1 in six innings on Wednesday at Black Hills High School.

All the Thunderbirds (16-4, 11-1 EvCo) needed was a victory to seal the leagues No. 1 seed for the Class 2A District 4 tournament that starts next week. They broke out the bats with 19 hits and scored multiple runs in the last four innings.

Catcher Jaime Haase roped a triple and launched a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning for Tumwater. Chloe Foos and Megan Barnett each had three hits in the Nos. 8 and 9 spots in the lineup. Barnett, Avery Sugg, Ella Ferguson and Cassie McCartney all drove in two runs.

Ferguson was lights out in the circle, allowing one hit from the Wolves (6-11, 2-9) and recording 14 strikeouts. Black Hills' lone RBI came from a double off the bat of Madi Malone.