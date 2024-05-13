Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, odds, predictions for Game 4 in NBA playoffs
The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will travel to face the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Dallas holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Mavericks earned a 105-101 home win over the Thunder in Game 3 on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates
Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 predictions
Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
Dallas has all the momentum right now.
Luka Doncic continues to do damage despite being banged up. P.J. Washington is playing the best basketball of his career. Josh Giddey has gotten played off the floor.
But it's hard to imagine OKC losing three straight games as long as it has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has recorded two straight 30-point double doubles. If the Thunder can get out of its 3-point shooting slump, it should be able to win Game 4.
Prediction: Thunder 104, Mavericks 100
Game 4: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
Date: Monday, May 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
TV: TNT
Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)
Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
OKC Thunder injury report
None
Dallas Mavericks injury report
Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right knee sprain and left ankle soreness) is questionable.
Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Josh Giddey (12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Lu Dort (10.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 APG)
Jalen Williams (19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Chet Holmgren (16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup
Luka Doncic (33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Kyrie Irving (25.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Derrick Jones Jr. (8.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1 APG)
P.J. Washington (11.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Daniel Gafford (11.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.6 APG)
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule
Game 1: OKC 117, Dallas 95
Game 2: Dallas 119, OKC 110
Game 3: Dallas 105, OKC 101
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. Monday in Dallas (TNT)
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in OKC (TNT)
Game 6 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in Dallas (ESPN)
Game 7 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in OKC (TNT)
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record
OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, May 13
Spread: Dallas (-1.5)
Over/under: 215.5
Moneyline: Dallas -115 | OKC -105
2024 NBA playoffs
First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks
Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers
