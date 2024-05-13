Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, odds, predictions for Game 4 in NBA playoffs

The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will travel to face the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Dallas holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Mavericks earned a 105-101 home win over the Thunder in Game 3 on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates

Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 predictions

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

Dallas has all the momentum right now.

Luka Doncic continues to do damage despite being banged up. P.J. Washington is playing the best basketball of his career. Josh Giddey has gotten played off the floor.

But it's hard to imagine OKC losing three straight games as long as it has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has recorded two straight 30-point double doubles. If the Thunder can get out of its 3-point shooting slump, it should be able to win Game 4.

Prediction: Thunder 104, Mavericks 100

Game 4: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: Monday, May 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

OKC Thunder injury report

None

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right knee sprain and left ankle soreness) is questionable.

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record

OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, May 13

Spread: Dallas (-1.5)

Over/under: 215.5

Moneyline: Dallas -115 | OKC -105

2024 NBA playoffs

First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks

Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers

