Thunder vs. Hornets: Score, live updates, highlights from OKC's road game at Charlotte

The Oklahoma City Thunder travels to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA regular-season game:

How to watch Thunder vs. Hornets

TIPOFF: 6 p.m. Thursday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. (Bally Sports Oklahoma)

What to know about the Thunder

More:How did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grow into an OKC Thunder superstar? Look to July 11, 2019

More:How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics

More:OKC Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski out at least six weeks with broken left leg

More:Instant analysis: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28 points to lead Thunder past Spurs

Thunder vs. Hornets live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder vs. Hornets: Score, live updates from OKC at Charlotte