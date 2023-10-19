Here are three teams Patrick Kane could land: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane --- the former Blackhawks winger --- remains a free agent about two weeks into the NHL season.

Everyone around the hockey universe is curious to see where the showtime winger lands after being traded from the Blackhawks to the New York Rangers last season.

On the Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli dished out three teams "to keep an eye on" in the running for Kane. He pointed out the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

The first is no surprise. Kane is a Buffalo native. He already proved his knack for New York by waiving his no-trade clause for the Rangers last season. It was an attractive luxury for Kane's family to attend games close by last season.

A small part of me speculates Kane could be attracted to a challenge. To bolster his career résumé, he might find it intriguing to try to revamp a losing organization. The Sabres are just that. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

Here's Seravalli's take on the Rangers.

"The New York Rangers are also a team that is paying attention to Kane, and for good reason," Seravalli said. "You saw what they had to give up last year to get him; they knew at the time he wasn’t fully healthy. It didn’t quite come together like it probably should have, but I think they were really impressed with the way he entered and was a leader.

"They were just kind of hoping, wishing, and praying he’d be at the Kane 88 showtime level we are used to. I think in the back of his mind, he’s also certainly intrigued by what it would be like to go back there. Maybe sort of finally put that piece back together."

Side note: Kane is recovering from hip surgery he underwent early in the offseason. However, he's recovered in supernatural speed. Three weeks after his surgery, he was doing skating drills. His agency has been posting workout videos of Kane, some that Seravalli called "unreal."

And then there was one. The one that stings Blackhawks fans to their core. The Detroit Red Wings. Seravalli said people in Kane's camp have noticed he's keeping an eye on the Red Wings.

Why?

Well, one of his favorite linemates --- Alex DeBrincat --- inked a three-year deal with the Red Wings in the offseason. It'd be difficult to pass on an opportunity to join a team with one of your favorite past teammates leading the bunch.

The Red Wings, similar to the Sabres, haven't been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. If Kane is looking for a team on the rise with a dire need of improvement, the Red Wings fit that description.

Where will Kane end up? Seravalli mentioned these teams aren't the only teams on Kane's radar.

And no, the Blackhawks aren't one of them.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.