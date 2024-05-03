Three teams considered in “the mix” for MSU transfer DL Simeon Barrow

There are reportedly three teams “in the mix” for Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Simeon Barrow.

LSU, Miami (FL) and Missouri are all reportedly in the mix for Barrow, according to On3. Barrow is considered one of the top remaining defensive lineman prospects in the spring transfer portal.

Barrow entered the portal last week and has received a ton of interest from numerous big-time programs since then. Barrow has recorded 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in his time as a Spartan.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire