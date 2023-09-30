Three-star Marc Nave de-commits from Ohio State

Ohio State lost a verbal on Saturday as three-star offensive line Marc Nave re-opened his commitment.

Nave, from Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio), had committed to Ohio State in March as a part of their 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Nave is the No. 21 recruit in Ohio and the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

He holds offers from Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri and Pittsburgh among others.

In a Saturday afternoon post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Dave explained his decision to re-open his commitment and rescind his pledge from Ohio State.

The message seemed very much directed towards Ohio State fans. Dave wrote in part:

“I feel as if I rushed this process and I’ve prayed on it and it’s God’s will not mine. I want to thank you all and I wish nothing but the best for your program going forward.”

In the On3 2024 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings, Ohio State currently has the second-highest recruiting class in the nation.

