Three-star LB from Georgia lists Auburn in top eight

Auburn could soon add some depth to the linebacker room for the 2023 cycle.

Marcellius Pulliam, a three-star linebacker from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, has listed Auburn in his top-eight college choices.

Auburn is in a good spot to land Pulliam according to On3. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn is in the lead with a 46.3% chance to earn Pulliam’s commitment, leading Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Pulliam’s draw to Auburn is in due part to the relationship that he has built with linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

”Coach C-Rob, we chop it up almost every week,” Pullium said in a recent interview with Auburn Live. “Every time he’s got a moment and I’ve got a moment we’re always on the phone laughing it up and talking football. It’s a great relationship between me and him.”

Joining Auburn in Pulliam’s top eight are Clemson, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. A commitment date has yet to be announced, but he has scheduled an official visit to Auburn during the weekend of Sept. 24, when Auburn plays Missouri.

