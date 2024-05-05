'Third place achieved but a lot wrong with this team'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Celtic.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Ian: Hearts had a few chances today; so what? Celtic had a lot more chances and scored three goals. I'm fed up to the back teeth of Steven Naismith coming out and trying to make things seem better than they are. Third place achieved but still a hell of a lot wrong with this team. I can see a few heavy defeats in Europe next season without buying better defenders.

Bobster: What is more concerning than an abject display against a strong Celtic team is that Hearts have failed to score yet again against top-half opposition. We might have all but secured third, but I suspect we are about to limp through the next three games. Naismith and team need to do their talking on the park rather than in the papers!

Chris: A nothing game for us, despite what Naismith will try to sell us. The season is a success. Europe is massive and I expect a much-improved Hibs and Aberdeen next season so I’ll savour this one. Lawrence Shankland will be on the verge of begging us for a new contract if he doesn’t find his spark - one goal in eight games is not the return expected from his ability.

Jamie: I thought we played well, the scoreline didn’t reflect our performance or chances. We have to stop conceding goals so early on in games; we need a good right-back for next season. We also need Cammy Devlin tied down on a long contract. Zander Clark was superb again.