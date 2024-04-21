Things go wrong in a hurry for Aaron Civale, Rays vs. Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Civale was throwing a lot of pitches Sunday for the Rays, but getting the outs when he needed them.

Until the fifth inning, when six straight Yankees got on base, with four scoring.

That put the Rays in a hole they couldn’t quite climb out of in what ended up a disappointing 5-4 defeat. And it made for a losing weekend trip.

After setting the Yankees down in order in the fourth for his first 1-2-3 inning of the afternoon, Civale opened the fifth by getting out the two most threatening hitters in the Yankees lineup in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Having thrown 82 pitches to that point, he suddenly appeared to lose the strike zone.

Civale walked Giancarlo Stanton on four pitches, Anthony Rizzo on nine and, after a visit from pitching coach Kyle Snyder, Gleyber Torres on six to load the bases.

And then it got worse from there. Civale allowed three consecutive hits — all on first pitches — that led to four Yankees runs.

Alex Verdugo singled in two. Jose Trevino singled in one. And Oswaldo Cabrera singled in another.

And Civale’s day was done with a season-high 104 pitches.

The Rays didn’t do much over 5 2/3 innings against Yankees starter Luis Gil, rapping only two hits on the day, striking out nine times and scoring an unearned run on a balk.

But they rallied late against Yankees reliever Dennis Santana, with three runs in the eighth.

Richie Palacios, enjoying his homecoming weekend, singled with one out, and Isaac Paredes drew an 11-pitch walk. Amed Rosario, who earlier extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, doubled them both in. Then Curtis Mead followed with a single to make it 5-4.

Randy Arozarena drew a two-out walk in the ninth but pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez grounded out.

The Rays (12-11) are headed home for a three-game series with Detroit that starts Monday at Tropicana Field, then go back out on the road to visit the White Sox and Brewers.

