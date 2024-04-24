'There's a lot of room for improvement' - Allen

Mark Allen acknowledges the Crucible crowd after his victory on Wednesday [Getty Images]

Mark Allen says the second session against Robbie Williams was a 'bit of a struggle' as he secured a 10-6 win in the first round at the World Championship.

The world number three from Antrim led 7-2 after the opening session but was far from the best as he wrapped up victory on Wednesday.

Williams fought back to trail 9-6 before Allen sealed the win with a break of 114.

"I always felt I had another few gears to up [in the first seassion] and felt I was always in control," said Allen

"It was very scrappy today - I didn't quite feel in control but I was happy with how I finished.

"There's a lot of room for improvement after that. At 9-4 I felt I'd done the work but I just felt a bit flat.

"Then whenever he made a couple of breaks to make it 9-6 I switched back on and was really up for that last frame so it was a good break in the end."

Allen will now John Higgins or Jamie Jones in the second round at the Crucible on Saturday.

Seven seeds have already been knocked out of the tournament but Allen does not feel any added pressure as he chases a first world title.

"There's not many upsets these days as the standard is so high," added the 38-year-old.

"None of that would put pressure on me - the only pressure that's on me is from myself and that's always been the case. I don't care what other people think.

"I want to be world champion and I want to be world number one. But I can't think of that when I'm out there.

"I just have to think about the shot ahead and that's what I've been doing pretty well lately. I just need to continue to do that and the rest will take care of itself.