The vast legacy of Georgetown’s John Thompson: 'He was a giant'

Georgetown icon John Thompson Jr. cast a looming aura over college basketball.

In person, his stature intimidated with his vintage sideline look — a towel slung over this shoulder and his face in a perpetual scowl. In accomplishment, he inspired generations of Black coaches to follow in his footsteps as the first African American coach to win an NCAA title. In legacy, his impact transcended the game as he built Georgetown into a cultural force, demanded reform from the NCAA and fought for the rights of young Black coaches and athletes.

John Thompson Jr. — known as “Big John” in basketball circles — has died. And was there ever a more fitting moniker than Big John? John Thompson Jr.’s impact reverberated through the game at every level, a pioneer so ahead of his time that his passing has left his peers and friends struggling to encompass and contextualize everything he accomplished in his 78 years.

“He was a giant,” said former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese to Yahoo Sports on Monday. “What he did coaching speaks for itself. As we’ve sat here and watched what’s going on with the NBA and social justice, John did it 30 years ago. But he did it by himself.”

The highest compliment to Big John may be the varied offshoots of his legacies. As a coach, he won the 1984 national title, reached three Final Fours and ushered in an era of prominent Black coaches like Temple’s John Chaney, Arkansas’ Nolan Richardson and USC’s George Raveling.

Thompson also helped build the Big East into a power, with Big John a staple on Big Monday and delivering that league’s first national title.

Along the way, his suffocating style of pressing, physical defense and relentless effort helped turn Georgetown basketball into one of the generation’s defining programs. He somehow managed to turn a stodgy Jesuit school in Washington, D.C., into a swaggering urban brand. A Georgetown Starter jacket and a defensive stance were to Georgetown what baggy shorts and alley-oops were to Michigan’s Fab Five — touchstones that penetrated into pop culture.

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., left, congratulates his son John Thompson III after the Hoyas' win over over Syracuse in an NCAA college basketball game on March 23, 2017. (AP) More

And that was just basketball. Thompson Jr. famously walked off the court prior to a game against Boston College in 1989 to protest the NCAA passing Proposition 42, which would have primarily discriminated scholarship opportunities for Black athletes. The combination of Thompson’s success, ideals and persistent use of his platform made him perhaps the most important voice in the history of college basketball.

“John was a significant voice, he was right there with Muhammad Ali in terms of when John spoke on racial issues or different things, people listened,” said former Maryland coach Gary Williams. “He had the nation’s attention.”

What made Thompson such a transformative figure was that he not only built the platform to have such a major social impact, but he persistently used it. Thompson ignored the criticisms of conventional media and rarely courted the press’ approval.

“He said and did things to represent the Black point of view and people criticized him,” Tranghese said. “John was hated by a lot of people. It didn’t faze John. He was tough. He was really tough.”

Instead of shrinking to critics, he used his belief system to guide him along the way and relentlessly fought for Black athletes, Black coaches and equal opportunity. “He didn’t have a microphone, he had a megaphone,” said Mike Jarvis, the former coach at St. John’s and George Washington. “And he wasn’t afraid to use it.”

Jarvis got to know Thompson when Jarvis coached Patrick Ewing at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. Ewing ended up as the seminal recruit of Thompson’s tenure at Georgetown, as he led the Hoyas to three Final Fours and rode shotgun on Thompson’s rise to prominence.

