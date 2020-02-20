The Rush: Tyson Fury drops a ‘yo momma’ joke on Deontay Wilder at the weigh-in

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 20, 2020, and here’s what Jared is cooking up:

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury isn’t until Saturday, but they still indulged in a little pushing and shoving at Wednesday’s weigh-in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After failing to connect with his players, John Beilein resigned as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be assigned to another role in the organization.

In a rare victory for Knicks owner James Dolan, a federal judge ruled in his favor in the lawsuit brought against MSG by former Knicks player Charles Oakley.

NFL owners and the players union are close to agreeing on a new CBA that will expand the playoffs to include seven teams from each conference.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, check out archived episodes here.