The Rush: Goodell angers NFL personnel with efforts to silence Draft concerns





WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The International Olympic Committee announced that the 2020 Summer Olympic Games would instead be held next year from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo.

NFL personnel are reportedly unhappy with the memo Roger Goodell sent to teams asking them to keep concerns about the upcoming Draft from going public.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump reportedly reached out to Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez for feedback on the President’s response to the pandemic.

Need your fix of brackets without March Madness? Yahoo Sports has you covered. Help name the greatest team of all time, and check out our stories on Instagram as we decide the greatest movie athlete of all time.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, check out archived episodes here.