The Rush: Bird and Fowles write themselves into record books, WNBA Playoffs set

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, August 15, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The final day of the WNBA regular season was a busy one and the playoff picture is set!

Sylvia Fowles played her last professional basketball game ever and recorded her 4000th career rebound

Sue Bird notched her 1000th three-pointer in her final regular season game

The No. 1 seed Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum set the scoring mark for teammates in a season

PLUS: The NBA is getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year with the release of the Christmas Day schedule!