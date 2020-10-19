The New York Jets should keep Adam Gase the rest of the season. No, seriously

As the clock ticked off in the most ineffectual attempt by an NFL team to win a game this season — and the New York Jets mismanaged their way to a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the league’s first shutout of 2020 — a few inescapable realities began to set in.

The Jets are an NFL expansion team, right at the intersection of one of the worst free agent classes in recent league history (from 2019), signed by a former general manager (Mike Maccagnan) whose final spiral still hangs over the team, and coached by a staff that is fitting together like a square peg and a round bedsore. All in the middle of a pandemic, no less — when maybe the only upside is there are no fans ushering into MetLife Stadium to throw overpriced beers at this malfunctioning ensemble.

A wave of individuals will need to be fired before everything gets toxic inside the franchise.

But not quite yet. And that means keeping head coach Adam Gase around.

Jets’ incompetence coincides with Trevor Lawrence

If you’re going to have a season where years of choreographed ownership missteps all smash together at once, this is it, because a special quarterback is going to be at the top of the draft board. The kind of player teams have been watching since he was a freshman starter and seemingly destined to be a No. 1 overall pick. A guy who is drawing some comparisons to Andrew Luck as the most obvious and complete quarterback prospect to come out of the draft in the last 20 years.

That, of course, is the tag on Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who turned 21 this month and is putting together the most flawless season of a nearly perfect college career. One NFC West evaluator framed him like this over the weekend: “I would say if the [Cincinnati] Bengals were to get the No. 1 pick again, I would draft Trevor and trade [Joe] Burrow. And I love Burrow.”

That’s a hell of an assessment. And it came from an evaluator who began chirping about North Dakota State’s Trey Lance as a potential top-five pick long before most people knew Trey Lance existed. Not that everyone is that head over heels in love with Lawrence. He has his even-handed assessments out in the scouting ether, too.

But it’s hard to find anyone to disagree that Lawrence is clearly the top pick in this next draft, and he’s also good enough that when the more cautious bird-dogging scouts nitpick his long-standing hype train, they often do it through the lens of quarterbacks who are expected to shape the next decade of the NFL. They compare his arm against Patrick Mahomes, or his ability to create against Deshaun Watson, or his potential room to grow against Josh Allen.

The point is, Lawrence lacks ambiguity as an option for the Jets, which is good when you’re plummeting toward the No. 1 pick in the draft like a piano pushed out of a 10th floor window. And that’s exactly that is happening in New York with all the mistakes that have been made.

This is hindsight, yes. But it’s necessary because the Jets do have a good general manager in place in Joe Douglas. He’s simply swamped right now and doesn’t have a wealth of great options in front of him — particularly with ownership tightening the pursestrings after splurging on Maccagnan’s last and most feckless free agent class, which was signed just months before his firing.

Why the Jets shouldn’t fire Adam Gase — yet

With all that in mind, let’s brass tacks what’s going on here, and recognize the odd but necessary decision that must be made: to keep Adam Gase and staying on the wrong track in hopes that it leads to Lawrence, as well as a necessary reboot through drafting and developing.

Asked how good Trevor Lawrence was over the weekend, a league source who’s spent his career working with quarterbacks replied, “Good enough to keep Gase as a head coach through the rest of the season.”

