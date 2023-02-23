Texas WR Xavier Worthy makes On3 Sports’ list of Top 10 receivers

Xavier Worthy could be in store for a bounce back season for the Texas Longhorns. On3 Sports listed Worthy as one of their top receivers for the 2023 season.

Worthy’s inclusion is no surprise, though he’ll have plenty to prove over the next year. Some made too much out of his noncommittal comments about his return before the Alamo Bowl. Nevertheless, Worthy is still one of the key members of the team. He will need to overcome his drop issues and adjust on downfield passes this season.

It comes as no surprise that Marvin Harrison Jr makes the list. Yesterday I opined that Harrison would be the best returning receiver in college football. It looks like others view the receiver in high regard.

Here’s a look at On3 Sports’ Top 10 receivers for the 2023 season.

Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan what a grab 😱 pic.twitter.com/BSkmeqUwPa — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2022

Receivers who can bail out a quarterback are invaluable. That’s exactly what McMillan does on this play. Washington’s ability to make the difficult, drive extending or touchdown scoring plays could put the Huskies in the playoff this year.

Antwane Wells Jr

South Carolina WR Antwane Wells Jr vs Clemson • 9 rec 131 yards 2 TDs (14.6 ypc) pic.twitter.com/q4asvOqsLG — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 26, 2022

South Carolina went off at the end of the season against Tennessee and Clemson. Antwane Wells was a huge part of it. Wells could command more defensive attention this year.

Dorian Singer

It’s probably not fair that USC can utilize Pac 12 teams as its minor league system, but Lincoln Riley got a great player in Dorian Singer. To be fair, Texas has done plenty of portal poaching of its own. Singer gives Caleb Williams the freedom to simply throw the ball in his vicinity while escaping defensive pressure.

Johnny Wilson

JOHNNY. WILSON. How did he catch that 😱 pic.twitter.com/AvuTun1YpR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2022

Johnny Wilson is a matchup problem. The former Arizona State transfer made his name at Florida State last year. Good luck to smaller defensive backs trying to stop him like the one above.

Malik Nabers

Man, perfect shot of the Malik Nabers catch by @hscheinukphoto: pic.twitter.com/Odg5fh8zYB — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) November 7, 2022

This catch had Alabama head coach Nick Saban watching in awe. Nabers could star for LSU this season, with an opportunity to get back to the SEC Championship game.

Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith had this game-tying catch against the Crimson Tide last year. Aggies will miss his big-play abilities: pic.twitter.com/X1WvjKxiVJ — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) September 26, 2022

If for nothing else, Ainias Smith shows up against Alabama. The Aggies’ top pass catcher combined for 12 catches, 208 yards and four touchdowns over the last two matchups with the Tide. He could put up stronger numbers with someone other than Jimbo Fisher calling plays.

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze’s Past 4 Games: 34 catches for 561 yards 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pdxxf7vFPn — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 16, 2022

I don’t recall seeing any past receiver that reminds me of Odunze. The Washington receiver should put up big numbers if in fact he returns for another season.

Emeka Egbuka

Why have I never been a huge believer in CJ Stroud? Look at the receivers he’s thrown the football. Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith Ngigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka. That’s quite a list. Whoever starts for the Buckeyes should put up huge numbers in 2023.

Xavier Worthy

Such a spectacular catch by Xavier Worthy. Great concentration despite having his face being yanked. pic.twitter.com/D3GJPK46iu — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 12, 2022

The potential is there. The production was evident in 2021. Worthy will look to have a bounce back season that puts him atop the wide receiver stat board.

Marvin Harrison Jr

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the definition of elite pic.twitter.com/U6Dw7RHIcQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2022

Marvin Harrison was a hall of fame receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. Marvin Harrison Jr could surpass his dad as the better receiver. He is one of the better pass catchers college football has ever seen.

