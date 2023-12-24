Texas Tech football team secures pledge from Amarillo Tascosa's T.J. Tillman

The Texas Tech football team picked up a Christmas Eve commitment from T.J. Tillman, a wide receiver and defensive back from Amarillo Tascosa.

Tillman, listed by Tascosa at 6-foot and 165 pounds, was the District 2-5A Division I offensive newcomer of the year and a first-team all-district receiver in 2022 when he had 13 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns. That was his sophomore year.

In 10 games this season, he caught 16 passes for 298 yards and three TDs, as well as making three interceptions.

According to recruiting services, Tillman also has been offered scholarships by Stephen F. Austin and Texas State. He announced his commitment to Tech on Sunday on social media.

Texas Tech beat California 34-14 on Dec. 16 in the Independence Bowl to finish this season 7-6. On Wednesday, the Red Raiders signed a high-school class ranked No. 22 in the nation and first in the Big 12 on the 247Sports composite index.

The Red Raiders now have seven pledges from high-school juniors for their 2025 recruiting class.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; T.J. Tillman, 6-0, 165, WR-DB, Amarillo Tascosa; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville.

Amarillo Tascosa wide receiver T.J. Tillman catches a pass during a Sept. 22 game against Amarillo High. Tillman, who averaged 21 yards per reception during his sophomore and junior seasons, made a commitment Sunday to Texas Tech.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football team gets pledge from Amarillo Tascosa's T.J. Tillman